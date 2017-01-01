FAQ

But what's Slack? Slack is a chat app that was originally developed for team communication and has grown to be an excellent tool for communities- both large and small, open and pay-to-access. Create yours and play around for free!

Are you affiliated with Slack? Nope. While we love Slack and are excited to build on top of their platform, we are not affliated or supported by Slack.

How do you process membership fees? Stripe. It allows you to connect your bank account, get your money transferred quickly and safely and requires no coding knowledge to set up using our system. Stripe charges a separate processing fee of 2.9% + 30 cents that applies to all transactions.

Why do you ask for so many permissions? Slack requires us to ask for these to have the ability to send invites on your behalf. We take privacy extremely seriously, and will never send messages, or access your data for anything other than our stated purposes. You can read our privacy policy here.

What if I want to change plans? It's quick and easy to switch between our different pricing plans. Changes to your account will happen in real-time and any fees will be changed accordingly for all signups moving forward.

Can I charge a one-time fee instead of a recurring? What about free trials? Yes! We have many options for how you wish to accept payment from your customers. You can charge customers in a variety of ways (daily, weekly, monthly, yearly or one-time). Furthermore, we offer the ability to give one-week, two-week and one month free trials so your customers can try before they buy!